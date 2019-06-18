Comments
EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the location of Azaria Bennett.
Bennett was last seen on June 17 at around 9:30 p.m. at her home on Agate Drive in Edgewood, Md.
Courtesy: Harford County Sheriff’s Office
Bennett is 13-years-old, 5’1″ and weighs around 121 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a black Nike windbreaker, black shorts and black Nike shoes, police said.
She was also wearing several rubber wrist bands on her left wrist and has multiple scars on her arms and thigh.
Police said her family is concerned for her well being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.