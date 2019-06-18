WJZ Weather:Severe Thunderstorm Watches Across Maryland Until 10 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Baltimore that left a 17-year-old injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Truesdale Ave. around 3:47 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

