BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Baltimore that left a 17-year-old injured on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5000 block of Truesdale Ave. around 3:47 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.