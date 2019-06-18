BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore ransomware attack didn’t just hit Baltimore- it’s also reached Baltimore County government, as officials trying to mail annual property tax bills are unable to verify 14,000 sewer charges.

The County and City announced they are sending letters to around 14,000 County residents regarding sewer charges that will show up on their 2019 property tax bills.

The ransomware attack in Baltimore City affected computer systems relies upon to obtain information needed to validate the Metropolitan District sewer charge.

The cyber attack hit Baltimore on May 7 and the city has been unable to issue water bills since then.

Because of this, the County was unable to validate a small percentage of accounts.

Residents whose accounts are affected will receive a letter, the City said in a release Tuesday.

This comes to light as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced the City and County will jointly initiate a “comprehensive review” of the business processes that govern the water delivery system that serves both jurisdictions.

Both the mayor and county executive said in a joint announcement Tuesday that they are committed to evaluating customer service, what is working well, and how they can modernize the water delivery system.

The current system is managed by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, under an agreement from 1972, along with a 1974 agreement that governs the shared sewer system.

Baltimore City bills all customers for water use. Each jurisdiction bills its own residents for sewer charges and other related charges.