BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The potential for severe weather throughout much of Maryland through Tuesday night is impacting travel.
BWI Airport said that there are currently 30 minute plus departure delays due to weather in the area.
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watches In Effect Tonight
The airport said that you should check with your airline for more information about your flight.
A severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. for Baltimore City.
Damaging winds and large hail are possible again, WJZ’s Meg McNamara said.
The watch also is hitting Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset County in MD until 10:00 p.m.
