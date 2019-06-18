WJZ Weather:Severe Thunderstorm Watches Across Maryland Until 10 PM
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University Head Football Coach Damon Wilson will serve as an intern this summer with the New York Jets as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program.

The Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program is an annual program administered by the NFL Management Council and NFL Player Engagement.

The program’s objective is to use NFL Clubs’ training camps, offseason workout program and minicamps to give talented minority coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

Wilson said, in part: “”I look forward to the opportunity of working with alongside some of the best coaches in the country as I continue to sharpen my skills to continue to prepare our student-athletes.”

