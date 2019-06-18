



For the past decade an Anne Arundel County couple has devoted their time and energy to raising money for our wounded veterans, and now they’re doing it again on Sunday.

Faces of Valor USA was founded by Ted and Beth Levitt of Crownsville put on an event each year with the help of many volunteers.

“It’s our eleventh year, this year we are honoring Marine Corporal Clark Cavalier who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan. He’s a double amputee and we’re going to build a three or four garage workshop for him. He uses woodworking as a therapy,” said Ted Levitt.

The Levitts are the former owners of Chick and Ruth’s Deli in Annapolis. They are throwing a series of events on Sunday, including a classic car show and picnic.

“To be able to honor people who have such needs is an amazing experience,” Beth said.

There will also be a motorcycle ride through Annapolis, led by the Faces of Valor USA car– a 1931 Buick. There are 43 faces on the car.

“The faces include members of all the service branches. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Reserves, and EMS Police and Fire because they’re all the people who help us out and keep us rolling,” Ted said.

It’s become an Annapolis tradition, where everyone is a volunteer– there’s no paid staff.

“We have put our heart and soul into this for the last eleven years and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” Beth said.

Sunday’s fundraiser will also benefit the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in St. Mary’s County.

“It’s a great event, and most importantly, it’s different than most any other charity. You actually get to meet the honoree, the men and women who give us the freedoms that we have every day,” Ted said.

For more information about Sunday’s event, or if you’d like to make a donation, go to their website.