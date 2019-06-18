Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A three-alarm blaze that sent three firefighters to the hospital and destroyed seven townhomes earlier this month was caused by an accidental electrical failure, fire officials said Tuesday.
The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal said the fire started in the space between the false roof on the face of the building and the second floor wall of the corner townhouse.
12 adults and five children were displaced by the fire.
Preliminary estimates put the damage at more than $1 million.