FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a Frederick woman for car theft and possession of heroin late Monday night.
An officer was on patrol in the area of the 100 block of Jefferson Street when he saw a car that had been reported stolen by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office earlier Monday.
When he approached her, Jessica Humphrey, 28, admitted she had taken the car. When the officer searched the car, there were 12 capsules of suspected heroin, as well as CDS paraphernalia.
Humphrey was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and is charged with theft, possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.