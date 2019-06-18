Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Frederick woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly admitted to stealing a car.
A police officer stopped Jessica Humphrey after seeing her driving near the 100 block of Jefferson Street just before 10 p.m. in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Humphrey reportedly told the officer she took the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, police reportedly found 12 capsules of suspected heroin as well as paraphernalia.
Humphrey was arrested on charges of heroin possession, driving on a suspended license and theft.