BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News & World Report ranked Johns Hopkins Children’s Center as ninth in the nation, and the top-ranked children’s hospital in Maryland.
The center also ranked on the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll, and was the only “hospital within a hospital” to do so. The others were pediatric hospitals without an adult medicine counterpart.
“Every day, our Johns Hopkins Children’s Center physicians and staff provide expert, compassionate and healing care for our youngest patients. Their commitment to discovering the cures of tomorrow and to providing world-class care is unparalleled,” said Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A., president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital. “I’m thrilled that we have once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country.”
U.S. News evaluates each hospital on its structure (resources directly related to patient care), process (commitment to best practices and infection prevention), and outcomes (survival, functional success and adverse events.)
The report also ranked the Children’s Center’s specialties:
|Specialty
|2019–20 U.S. News Ranking
|Cancer
|5
|Neurology & Neurosurgery
|8
|Urology
|8
|Nephrology
|9
|Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
|11
|Pulmonology
|11
|Neonatology
|12
|Orthopedics
|19
|Cardiology & Heart Surgery
|25
|Diabetes & Endocrinology
|33
Boston Children’s Hospital ranked first overall.