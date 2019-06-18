  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News & World Report ranked Johns Hopkins Children’s Center as ninth in the nation, and the top-ranked children’s hospital in Maryland.

The center also ranked on the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll, and was the only “hospital within a hospital” to do so. The others were pediatric hospitals without an adult medicine counterpart.

“Every day, our Johns Hopkins Children’s Center physicians and staff provide expert, compassionate and healing care for our youngest patients. Their commitment to discovering the cures of tomorrow and to providing world-class care is unparalleled,” said Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A., president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital. “I’m thrilled that we have once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best children’s hospitals in the country.”

U.S. News evaluates each hospital on its structure (resources directly related to patient care), process (commitment to best practices and infection prevention), and outcomes (survival, functional success and adverse events.)

The report also ranked the Children’s Center’s specialties:

Specialty 2019–20 U.S. News Ranking
Cancer 5
Neurology & Neurosurgery 8
Urology 8
Nephrology 9
Gastroenterology & GI Surgery 11
Pulmonology 11
Neonatology 12
Orthopedics 19
Cardiology & Heart Surgery 25
Diabetes & Endocrinology 33

Boston Children’s Hospital ranked first overall.

