TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County jury wrapped up its second day of deliberations in the case of a popular bartender murdered in Canton in 2017.

As of 4:30 p.m. on day two of deliberations the jury was released for the day.

The jury began deliberations around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and stopped only an hour for lunch.

The jury is weighing murder charges against a teenager after weeks of testimony. More than 50 witnesses and more than 100 pieces of evidence were presented at the trial that stretched for more than two weeks.

Malik Mungo — just 16 when he was charged — is an accused member of the Blood gang. He is charged with the murder of well-known Canton bartender Sebastian Dvorak during a robbery in June of 2017.

Dvorak had been out celebrating his 27th birthday when he was shot in the chest. Mungo was caught on surveillance camera running away from the Boston Street crime scene.

Mungo contends he didn’t pull the trigger.

“You just kind of expect questions, especially in a case that was fairly complex with gang testimony and homicide testimony,” Defense Attorney Mark Van Bavel said. “But they have asked really very few substantive questions at all. So they seem to be understanding exactly what their job is.”

Jury deliberations will likely continue on Wednesday morning.