BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s looking like severe thunderstorms are on tap for the second day this week, with severe thunderstorm watches in effect for most of the Baltimore area and other parts of Maryland.
A severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. for Baltimore City.
Damaging winds and large hail are possible again, WJZ’s Meg McNamara said.
The watch also is hitting Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset County in MD until 10:00 p.m.
