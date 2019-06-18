GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — The digital age is here, and metal license plates may become a thing of the past.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is launching a two-year pilot program to test new digital license plate technology.

The plates are similar in size to traditional metal plates but have an electronic display. MDOT said they are being tested on 20 MDOT MVA fleet vehicles and two MDTA vehicles.

“At MDOT MVA, we are constantly evaluating emerging technologies in the transportation industry to find innovative ideas that could benefit our customers,” said Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We are excited about the digital plate pilot and the potential of this technology to pave the way for additional customer convenience.”

MDOT MVA said they are working with Reviver, a digital license plate manufacturer, to test its Rplate– which includes technology that lets it be updated electronically.

Instead of a manual sticker on a tag when renewing license plate registration, the digital license plate can be updated automatically to display the new registration information.

They could also have the potential to display real-time information like Amber Alerts and other safety information, and can give an alert if the vehicle is reported stolen, MDOT MVA said.

“We are very pleased to work with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to help make Maryland one of the first states in the Northeast to pilot digital license plates, highlighting Maryland’s progressive approach to simplifying the registration process,” said Neville Boston, co-founder and chief executive officer of Reviver. “We look forward to partnering with the state to leverage the vast potential digital license plates offer for future innovation.”

Maryland is the fourth state to put out this type of pilot program with Reviver– which is providing the test plates at no cost to the state, MDOT MVA said.

Digital plates are not legal in Maryland, but California, Michigan and Arizona do allow drivers to use them instead of traditional plates.