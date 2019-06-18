  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new flashing pedestrian beacon was installed in Baltimore Monday.

Mayor Jack Young attended a ceremony to light the new signal at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Exeter Street.

“Traffic safety at this intersection has been a concern for residents in this area, so we worked with the community to see how conditions could be improved,” said Mayor Young.  “The installation of this new pedestrian-activated flashing beacon will make drivers aware of citizens trying to cross the roadway and allow for much safer pedestrian crossings.”

Officials said the busy intersection made it difficult for people to walk between Little Italy and Harbor East.

The signal was installed to enhance safety by increasing awareness and alerting drivers of pedestrians in the crosswalk.

  1. Jrfred Coker says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:07 am

    They need protection from Gunman and thugs…..lights are the least of the problem.

    Reply

