WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A newly discovered plant is growing right here in Maryland.
Botanists recently confirmed the discovery of dwarf sundew — also known as Drosera brevifolia — where it was reported growing in open areas with wet, peaty sand near Nassawango Creek in Worcester County.
Dwarf sundew is an insectivorous plant with a unique way of catching its prey. The paddle-shaped leaves of the sundew form a rosette at the base and are densely covered with hairs that exude a clear, sticky liquid, which attracts and traps various kinds of insects.
This is the first record of this species growing in Maryland and it is the smallest native species of sundew in the United States.