WJZ Weather:Severe Thunderstorm Watches Across Maryland Until 10 PM
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Dwarf sundew, Local TV, Maryland Department Of Natural Resources, Talkers

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A newly discovered plant is growing right here in Maryland.

Botanists recently confirmed the discovery of dwarf sundew — also known as Drosera brevifolia — where it was reported growing in open areas with wet, peaty sand near Nassawango Creek in Worcester County.

Dwarf sundew is an insectivorous plant with a unique way of catching its prey. The paddle-shaped leaves of the sundew form a rosette at the base and are densely covered with hairs that exude a clear, sticky liquid, which attracts and traps various kinds of insects.

This is the first record of this species growing in Maryland and it is the smallest native species of sundew in the United States.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s