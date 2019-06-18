  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Accidental Shooting, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, MTA bus

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a teen wounded aboard a Baltimore-area bus appears to have accidentally shot himself.

Police say they responded late Friday night to a report of a shooting downtown. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a wound to his leg.

Investigators believe he was riding an MTA bus when he appears to have shot himself in the leg.

Detectives are continuing to collect information and look for witnesses.

