ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — 62 Maryland lawmakers have signed on to an open letter opposing an effort by Columbia Gas Transmission to build a fracked-gas pipeline under public lands in the western part of the state.
The gas company filed a federal lawsuit against the state last month to gain access to state property to drill a pipeline under the Western Maryland Rail Trail. The state’s attorney general has moved to dismiss the suit, saying the Constitution does not allow a federal court to order a state to grant an easement in cases like this.
In the letter, the lawmakers called Columbia Gas’s lawsuit, “an affront to the democratic processes that have denied them access to this land.”
Related Coverage:
- Maryland Board Votes Against Natural Gas Pipeline Project
- Protesters Deliver Signatures Opposing Maryland Pipeline
- Company Wants To Start Work On Pipeline Under Potomac
In January, the Maryland Board of Public Works voted unanimously against granting the company an easement to build the pipeline, which would transport fracked gas from Pennsylvania to a proposed factory in West Virginia.
A number of environmental groups have also voiced their opposition to the pipeline.
WJZ has reached out to Columbia Gas for comment and will update this story if and when the company responds.