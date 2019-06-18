BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for selling guns illegally on social media, including to minors.
Terrel Edward Elliott, Jr., 24, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release on counts of unlicensed dealing in firearms and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Baltimore police arrested in February 2018 on an open warrant after a foot chase. After his arrest, law enforcement officials got a warrant for Elliott’s Instagram account, on which they found multiple pictures of him with firearms he was not allowed to own because he was a felon.
They also found messages with prospective customers, including some under the age of 18, about Elliott selling them guns.
Elliott admitted to selling between 8 and 24 guns, some of which he knew or had reason to believe would be used in connection with other crimes.
He had previously been convicted of first-degree assault in Howard County and was sentenced to eight years in prison, six and a half of which were suspended.
One of the earliest photos on Elliott’s Instagram of himself with a gun was posted less than two months after his release from prison in 2016.
