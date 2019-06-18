TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced that Interim Superintendent Verletta White will continue her employment with the school system as a consultant to the superintendent for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The Board o Education accepted White’s proposal to spend the next year studying the recruitment and retention of teachers, particularly in high-need areas.
For the past two years, BCPS has hired about 900 teachers annually.
Nationally, more than 40 percent of teachers leave within their first five years. White will examine this by analyzing data and meeting with teachers, staff, university partners and other school system officials.
Quarterly, White will provide updates on her findings and make recommendations to the superintendent.
Board Chair Kathleen Causey released a statement, saying:
“In this capacity, Ms. White will be able to use her knowledge of the school system to examine an area of critical importance to the Board. We appreciate Ms. White’s willingness to support Dr. Williams in this area and as he transitions into the school system as the incoming superintendent.”
White will serve as a consultant to the superintendent from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.