BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Baltimore man the justice department called “an armed career criminal” was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kirk Gross pleaded guilty after he was arrested following a foot chase in the city last year.
The justice department said detectives received information Gross was carrying a gun near Pittman Place and Barclay Street in east Baltimore in the late morning on June 12, 2018.
Detectives reportedly were able to see the outline of a gun in Gross’s pants. When they got out of the car, Gross fled on foot, eventually being tackled by a Metropolitan Transit Authority officer who was conducting an unrelated investigation nearby.
Once they caught Gross, the detectives found a 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol in his waistband, along with 2.28 grams of cocaine with multiple baggies and $40 in cash.
Gross had previously been convicted of a number of felonies, including a shooting and three armed robberies, one of which involved a machine gun.