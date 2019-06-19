  • WJZ 13On Air

OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Belair Road reopened Wednesday morning after crews repaired a water main break.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of Belair Road in Overlea. The road was closed from Taylor Ave. to Northern Parkway

DPW officials said the storm drain was damaged at the site of the break and needed to be replaced.

Cleanup Continues After Belair Road Water Main Break

Crews were able to reopen the road before Wednesday morning rush hour.

