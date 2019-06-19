ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The 21st season of “Big Brother” is about to begin on CBS for the summer, and one of the houseguests this year is a Howard County woman, Kemi Faknule.

Originally from Elkridge, Md., she now lives in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m a marketing strategist, I’m 25 years old. I would say I’m outgoing, I’m friendly, I’m just someone who likes to have fun,” Faknule said.

Faknule moved to Brooklyn about six months ago.

“I moved up here with my dog. It’s been great, I’m just the typical girl who likes to shop and brunch, making friends, making drinks and making moves is pretty much my life. It’s been exciting,” Faknule said.

Faknule will be competing against 15 other houseguests for the top prize of $500,000.

“It would mean everything to me. I’m very responsible with my money so chances are I would save a large portion of it. I’m not going to blow it on Chanel handbags. I’m probably going to go back to school, I could finally be comfortable spending the amount of money to go back to school,” Faknule said.

Julie Chen will return as host of Big Brother and there will be a two-night premiere Tuesday and Wednesday night on June 25 and June 26 on WJZ.

Both nights start at 8 p.m., so look for Kemi in the house.

“I’m coming into this game as a solo player, so I have no problem breaking alliances. We can be best friends, I will stab you in the back. Someone has to win, and I’d rather it be me,” Faknule said.

CBS All Access is also giving subscribers an early look at the new houseguest in live-streamed interviews beginning Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m.