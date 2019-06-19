BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young made a passionate plea to members of the community on Wednesday to stop the bloodshed.
Mayor Young said during his plea that members of the community should speak up.
“Everybody knows what’s going on, they [are] in your families, and you know what they are doing, turn them in,” he said.
There have been more than a dozen shootings in Baltimore since Monday, and Mayor Young voiced his frustration.
“Everybody wants to say we are not doing anything,” Young said. “But my question is, what are we doing as a community to say enough is enough and to start reporting and turning these people in”?
Across the city, community members like Dorothy Cunningham said they are already doing that.
“Me, myself and my residents, we report crime all the time,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said that her 16-year-old grandson was killed earlier this year, but even before the tragedy, she said that she never backed down from reporting crime.
“Maybe the mayor needs to come to Irvington and take a walk with me and talk to the residents because people do what they need to do, but we can’t do it alone,” Cunnigham said.
Just hours after Mayor Young’s remarks, there were two more shootings. Police went door to door near North Ellamont and Baker Streets, but one man explained silence could mean survival.
“People are afraid to speak up,” Kenny Ebron said. “What benefit is it going to help a person to come forward to give information that’s going to jeopardize their family.”
Wednesday evening, there a benefit basketball game at Frederick Douglass High School for one of the city’s latest homicide victims- well-known comedian and athlete Gerald Brown.
Brown’s grandfather spoke with WJZ.
“I feel good, I mean this is just upbeat and everything,” Gerald Brown Edward Sr. said. “Hopefully this will do something to help out the way the city is going right now.”
Mayor if you stopped babying the hoodrats and making excuses for them and hold the parents accountable and then your liberal judges accepting plea bargains for far lesser crimes or light sentences! The judges keep turning the violent criminals into society for us to deal with, the liberal weak JUDGES are a HUGE part of the problem… AKA the judicial revolving door. Who cares if the jails are over crowded, pack em the cells and let them sleep on top each other, NO PITY HERE!! We the citizens find it now necessary to protect ourselves our family’s and our property because you and the democratic leaders of this city including the top cop of this city are incapable of doing so! The dead bodies piled up speaks for itself along with the endless shootings! We have EVERY right to protect ourselves from the Baltimore city’s hoodrats!!
The democrats are at total fault for allowing the demise of this city, with their own corruption and lack of leadership from YEARS of democratic rule! It’s obvious and speaks for itself!!
Just another example of City Hall OUT OF TOUCH on what it’s like in this town. I’m sure witnesses are lined up at city halls door this morning. Isn’t it time for another all out assault at the inner harbor? You know, for the fourth of July. Young criminals get to prey on fresh meat then just run away…..LIKE ALWAYS. Guaranteed there is no plan in place to stop it. At best, Harrison plan is that the entire group splits up and half terrorizes east point mall. Just once can we have instant karma.