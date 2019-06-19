Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the 3100 hundred block of Baker Street for a report of a shooting around 5:55 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen arm and chest.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.