BALTIMORE (WJZ)- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was ejected from his team’s game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday after he made contact with home plate umpire Bill Welke while arguing a balls and strikes call. In addition to making contact with Welke, the former Orioles star threw his helmet and bat, leading a one-game suspension by Major League Baseball for “aggressively arguing” the call.

Breaking: MLB has suspended #Padres 3B Manny Machado for one game for "aggressively arguing" and making contact with umpire Bill Welke in Colorado on Saturday. Machado will appeal the ruling. pic.twitter.com/ncksG4r8F7 — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) June 17, 2019

According to a post on the MLB Umpires Association’s Facebook page on Tuesday, they don’t believe the one game suspension was severe enough punishment for Machado’s actions. The MLBUA argued that the suspension was a “slap in the face to all umpires” and a “disgrace to the game itself” while saying that physical contact between a player and umpire cannot be tolerated — an act they likened to workplace violence.

Those comments came after Machado denied making contact with Welke and said that he would appeal his suspension with the league. After the MLBUA’s comments made their way back to the third baseman on Tuesday, he responded by saying that he is just waiting for his hearing to plead his case.

Major League Baseball, for its part responded to the Umpire’s Association’s comments by releasing a statement in which they said they believe it is “inappropriate to compare this incident to the extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence.” Here is the league’s full statement.

“Manny Machado was suspended by MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre, who considered all the facts and circumstances of Machado’s conduct, including precedent, in determining the appropriate level of discipline. Mr. Machado is appealing his suspension and we do not believe it is appropriate for the union representing Major League Umpires to comment on the discipline of players represented by the Players Association, just as it would not be appropriate for the Players Association to comment on disciplinary decisions made with respect to umpires. We also believe it is inappropriate to compare this incident to the extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence.”

The next step in this process will be Machado’s appeal hearing with the league, set to take place sometime this week.