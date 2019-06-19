  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — School safety is the subject of a conference drawing teachers, law enforcement officers and mental health service providers in Baltimore County, Maryland.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention is providing training on Wednesday in Baltimore on how to minimize the impact of traumatic events on students.

The initiative is known as Handle with Care. It begins when first responders notify schools after encountering a child at the scene of a traumatic event.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced last year that Maryland would adopt the program statewide. So far, 11 counties have signed on and six others, including Baltimore County, are set to begin a pilot program in the fall.

