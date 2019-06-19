BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is reminding drivers to stay alert when driving in construction zones, particularly highway work zones.
Over the past decade, MDTA says, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes in the U.S.
In Maryland, it contributes to 58 percent of all crashes, they said.
This comes after an MDTA contractor from A Halcon Contractors Inc was setting up construction cones at around 5:16 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The worker was taken to an area hospital.
Work is continuing this summer to resurface the ramp from I-97 to northbound I-895. Single-lane closures will occur from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until July 2, and overnight closures will happen 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23, as well as Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30.