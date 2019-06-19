



After day three of deliberations, still no verdict in the trial of a teenager accused of killing a popular Canton bartender.

The jury wrote a note to the judge Wednesday which said they are still locked on eight of the counts. In response, the judge said she is, “not inclined to give up.” She asked jurors to keep deliberating.

Malik Mungo, 19, is standing trial for the killing of Sebastian Dvorak in June of 2017- the night Dvorak turned 27.

Dvorak was walking home after his birthday party when Mungo and an accomplice allegedly stopped him on Boston Street, robbed and shot him.

Attorneys argue Mungo, 16 at the time of the murder, was a known member of a dangerous gang. His defense said he was not the person who pulled the trigger that night.

The case is now in the hands of a jury. The jury said Wednesday that they do not believe they will come to an agreement on the eight counts, but the judge ordered them to continue talking in an attempt to reach a unanimous verdict.

After the order from the judge came down, the defense attorney quietly asked his client if he understood what a mistrial would mean.

WJZ asked both sides if the trial could end in a split verdict. Attorneys said they are not at the point of considering that just yet.