ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — New technology has helped Anne Arundel County Police identify a body found in a trash can in 1985 as Roger Kelso, a Glen Burnie High School graduate.
On April 23, 1985, construction workers clearing the site of Marley Station Mall found a metal trashcan containing human remains. An autopsy ruled the victim’s death was a homicide caused by severe upper body trauma.
Police investigated the discovery but were not able to identify the remains as Kelso until this April after using a new technology called genetic genealogy.
Officials believe Kelso was murdered in 1963 after family members said he failed to show up for a family gathering. They also found a number of coins in the bottom of the trash can, the newest one dated 1963.
At Wednesday’s news conference announcing the discovery, Roger’s sister Mary Ellen praised law enforcement for never giving up in the search for answers in this case.
