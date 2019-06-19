Comments
EARLEVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — State fire marshals are investigating a fire that decimated a mobile home Tuesday night.
Though no one was living in the home at the time, marshals said a neighbor discovered the fire was coming from inside the mobile home at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Cecilton Volunteer Fire Department responded and it took 30 minutes and 35 firefighters to maintain the fire.
The estimated loss of the mobile home itself is $40,000 and $10,000 worth of contents inside the home, marshals said.
There were no injuries.
This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Bel Air Office at 410-836-4844.