BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers did finally develop and move across the metro region late on Wednesday night after another warm and humid day.
Thursday will feature more of the same, but a better chance of more severe storms, as a cold front will be crossing the region by the evening.
Much drier and cooler air will follow for Friday and Saturday, and it will remain rather comfortable even on Sunday!
Highs will drop back to the low or mid 80’s for the weekend.
Summer arrives just before noon on Friday, so enjoy! Bob Turk