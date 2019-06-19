  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers did finally develop and move across the metro region late on Wednesday night after another warm and humid day.

Thursday will feature more of the same, but a better chance of more severe storms, as a cold front will be crossing the region by the evening.

Much drier and cooler air will follow for Friday and Saturday, and it will remain rather comfortable even on Sunday!

Highs will drop back to the low or mid 80’s for the weekend.

Summer arrives just before noon on Friday, so enjoy! Bob Turk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s