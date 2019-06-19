Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s officially summer time, but a new poll found that a significant amount of young adults are not using deodorant…at all.
The poll by YouGov found that nearly 40 percent of 18-24 year olds say they haven’t used deodorant or antiperspirant in the last month.
The number dropped slightly in the next age group. Only 31 percent of 25-34 year olds reported not using the products in the last 30 days. However more than 37 percent of this age group said they haven’t purchased deodorant in the last year. 48 percent of those between the age 18 to 24 said the same thing.