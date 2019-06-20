Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The two-year-old who went into cardiac arrest after nearly drowning in Glen Burnie on Wednesday has died, officials say.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The two-year-old who went into cardiac arrest after nearly drowning in Glen Burnie on Wednesday has died, officials say.
Wednesday, medics were called to the 300 block of Johnson Farm Lane in Glen Burnie, where they found the two-year-old boy in cardiac arrest.
2-Year-Old Hospitalized For Possible Drowning In Glen Burnie
The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.