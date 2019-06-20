BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for her role in a drug distribution conspiracy.
Ashley Grossman, 30, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in the German Park area in Baltimore’s central district.
According to her plea agreement, from at least January 2017 through July 2018, Grossman conspired with others to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine through a street-level drug shop called the Young Finesse Kings (YFK). Grossman was one of the leaders of the shop, which operated primarily in the German Park area.
Officials conducted surveillance of the YFK drug shop and observed many drug transactions. Baltimore Police officers arrested members of the conspiracy on several occasions. In addition, law enforcement obtained wiretaps for Grossman’s cellular phone and intercepted numerous communications with co-conspirators discussing the operation of the drug shop.
Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Hollins Street on April 12, 2018, after Grossman was seen carrying a small black bag which police believed to contain narcotics. During their search, officers recovered scales and other drug paraphernalia consistent with the YFK street operations.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program which brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.