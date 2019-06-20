Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County has a new way to name their valedictorian.
The Anne Arundel County School Board has narrowly passed a policy that will eliminate class rank for high school students in two years.
It will allow schools to select valedictorians and salutatorian based on qualities like character and leadership, in addition to grade point average.
Class ranks have been criticized for creating a competitive environment in schools and placing unnecessary stress on students.
But critics of the new policy said the competition is healthy.