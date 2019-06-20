BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police chief says he’ll tighten up on the department’s overtime issues as it struggles to enforce the 32-hour limit.
The Baltimore Sun reports some officers are working up to 70 hours a week, and cashing in checks that are ranking them among the city’s highest paid employees, sometimes exceeding $200,000.
Police commissioner Michael Harrison says the department lacks enforcement of overtime rules, posing financial, health and safety issues for the city.
Officers are paid time-and-a-half for extra hours and are required to log it via an “antiquated” handwritten system despite other available technology.
The newspaper says overtime costs have risen to almost $50 million for a department of about 2,500 officers.
The say 2018 data shows seven officers even earned more than the mayor’s salary of $178,000.
Are you kidding?/ This is 2019!! They turn OT in on paper, antiquated to say the least! ANOTHER aspect of the weak DEMOCRATIC leadership at the hands of the DEMOCRATS for years, FAILURE to modernize our systems and track where our monies are going in REAL TIME!! BUT they have millions from book deals, lottery, casinos traffic cameras etc.. AGAIN sings volumes as to how this city has been managed by the long standing useless DEMOCRATS!! SMH with just another piece of the puzzle as to why this city is in total demise and SPIRALING DOWNWARD TO THE VERY PIT’S IT IS AT!!! FAILURE TO MOVE THIS CITY FORWARD IS WHAT THE DEMOCRATS ARE GUILTY OF!!!
You keep voting them in your partly the blame and the problem!! WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!