Comments
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — More than a year after floodwaters washed away a culvert along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal towpath near Brunswick, a temporary low-water crossing has opened.
Culvert 82 washed out in May 2018, which left a 55-foot gap in the trail, the C&O Canal National Historic Part said on its Facebook page.
Since then, crews have tried to install a new crossing but have been slowed by multiple high water events.
On its website, the National Park Service said the temporary crossing may be closed if water levels rise.
Park officials said while the culvert will not be rebuilt, a new, permanent bridge is scheduled to be installed by the end of the year.