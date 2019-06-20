FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections after his conviction for first-degree rape.
Travis Eddins, 39, must also undergo five years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender for life upon his release.
On Dec. 8, 2017, the victim in the case reported to police that she was raped by Eddins inside of a tent located off Highland Street in Frederick during the early hours of the morning.
The victim and her boyfriend had slept in the tent with Eddins the night before, but when her boyfriend left for work in the morning, she was left alone with Eddins.
The victim said that Eddins choked her to the point of blacking out, and threatened to kill her. He then proceeded to rape her.
She was treated at Frederick Memorial Hospital for injuries consistent with near-fatal strangulation.
DNA evidence linked the defendant to the victim in the case.