BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead in Southeast Baltimore.
Officers were on patrol at around 1:47 a.m. when they found a shooting victim in the 3700 block of E. Baltimore Street.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.