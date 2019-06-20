Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State employees will get a three-percent pay increase starting in fiscal year 2020 under Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget.
In a news release, Hogan said most state employees will now have seen at least a 5.5 percent cumulative increase to their overall pay since January 1.
“Due to our administration’s prudent fiscal management and a robust economy, we are able to provide another well-deserved cost-of-living increase for state employees,” Hogan said in the release. “Our state employees, many of whom are on the front lines in protecting and serving our citizens, work hard every day and we need to ensure that we pay them appropriately for their service.”
The fiscal year 2020 increases take effect July 1.