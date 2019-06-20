REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Marylanders who travel into Washington D.C. or live close to the area may receive a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test on their cell phone Saturday in anticipation of the Independence Day celebrations.
The District of Columbia’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency will test the WEA system on Saturday, June 22, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The test will evaluate the ability to send information during an emergency to a targeted geographic area- in this case, the National Mall where most of the Fourth of July festivities are set to take place.
The Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency will push the following message to phones in the vicinity of the National Mall:
“This is a test of the District of Columbia Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action required.”
A loud noise will accompany the test message. Individuals close to, but not actually on the National Mall, may also receive the message.