BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mistrial has been declared on the murder charges in the ongoing case of a teen accused of killing popular Canton bartender Sebastian Dvorak in 2017.
Malik Mungo, 19, was accused of robbing and murdering Dvorak on Boston Street after he had finished celebrating his 27th birthday on November of 2017.
Mungo was found guilty, however, on drug and gun charges.
Hours of jailhouse recordings played over and over in a Baltimore County jury room on Thursday. Jurors had asked to listen to the evidence again during the fourth day of deliberation in the ongoing case.
Attorneys argued that Mungo, 16 at the time of the murder, was a known member of a dangerous gang. His defense said he was not the person who pulled the trigger that night.
The trial was held in Baltimore County despite the shooting happening in the city because it’s part of a larger drug case.
