  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMLife in Pieces
    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Boston Street, Canton bartender murdered, Local TV, Malik Mungo, Sebastian Dvorak, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mistrial has been declared on the murder charges in the ongoing case of a teen accused of killing popular Canton bartender Sebastian Dvorak in 2017.

The judge also declared a mistrial on gang-related and robbery charges. This comes after two weeks of trial and four full days of deliberations.

Malik Mungo, 19, was accused of robbing and murdering Dvorak on Boston Street after Dvorak had finished celebrating his 27th birthday in November of 2017.

Attorneys argued that Mungo, 16 at the time of the murder, was a known member of a dangerous gang. Mungo’s defense said he was not the person who pulled the trigger that night.

Related Coverage:

The Dvorak family attended every day of the trial. David Dvorak, Sebastian Dvorak’s father, said that they will continue to fight for justice for their son.

“My main feeling is utter disappointment right now,” David Dvorak said. “It’s not over, the attorney general has fully indicated he’s going to bring up the murder and gang charges again. We will be here every day until our state says, ‘This and wrong, and this shouldn’t have happened.'”

Mungo’s attorney said that this ruling does not bring relief for his client who will likely be back in a courtroom.

“There’s no relief because the major charges are unresolved,” Defense Attorney Mark Van Bavel said. “First-degree murder, the gang charges, all those charges are unresolved and those are the major charges.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s