BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium Thursday released six rehabilitated sea turtles into the Atlantic Ocean at Assateague State Park.
Two of the turtles, Kemp’s ridleys, were brought to the National Aquarium after getting stranded on the coast of Massachusetts and have been in rehabilitation since November.
Two loggerhead turtles rescued from the shore of Cape Cod in December were brought to Baltimore for rehabilitation after a stay at the New England Aquarium.
National Aquarium staff also released two turtles that were being rehabilitated at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
Sea Turtle Release | Assateague Island State Park | June 20, 2019Sea Turtle Release | Assateague Island State Park | June 20, 2019 | Courtesy: National Aquarium
