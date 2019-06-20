



A pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son were killed in a crash local authorities are calling an intentional act of random violence.

Sierra Wilson Cahoon, 30, of Jefferson City, Tenn., and her son Nolan were killed Monday afternoon.

Wilson is from Parkton, Md. She was a 2006 graduate of Hereford High School.

Police say the driver, William David Phillips, 33, intentionally struck the Cahoons and others Monday afternoon on Main Street in Jefferson City.

According to court documents, Phillips told officers “a voice told him that he needed to go kill the meth addicts so he began driving very fast. He said the voice told him the baby stroller had meth in it, so he intentionally drove into it.”

“As time goes, it will get better. But, you’ll never, never, never get over it,” Mabel Wilson, Sierra’s grandmother said. “I just can’t. I don’t think I’ll ever make sense of it.”

Phillips was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, but on Wednesday, police said Phillips is facing an additional charge of first-degree murder because the unborn baby did not survive.

“Knowing that happened to Sierra and her son–Nolan–and her unborn child, I just cannot imagine. I just cannot imagine. It’s sad,” the Cahoon’s Tennessee neighbor Kristen Johnson to WLVT-TV. “She obviously loved her little boy and her family and I want to love my family like that because we’re not promised another day.”

Johnson said Sierra Wilson Cahoon loved to go on walks with her family.

“They were a lovely family and I’d give anything in the world to have my life gone for theirs. I would trade it so much,” Mabel Wilson said.

The Cahoons are survived by Matt Cahoon, Sierra’s husband and Nolan’s father.

A fund is set up through Carson-Newman University, where Matt worked as an athletic trainer.

A GoFundMe page set up by Wilson’s family friends in Maryland will be used to help with funeral expenses.