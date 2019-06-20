UPPER MARLBORO (WJZ) — Elise Gray has been returned home safely.
Elise Gray, 15, was last seen in the 1300 block of Ring Bell Loop in Upper Marlboro on June 18, at around 7 p.m.
She returned home safely on June 20.
