BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative will gather about 100 trash wheel fans to initiate them into the “secret” society, Order of the Wheel.
The theatrical ceremony will include songs, rituals, a secret handshake and more.
Inductees will formally commit to carrying out Mr. Trash Wheel’s mission to rid the world of single-use plastics for the benefit the oceans and all mankind.
To qualify for the “secret” society, pledges had to complete five tasks, demonstrating their commitment to a clean, trash-free environment.
Over 700 people participated in the second pledge period for the Order of the Wheel with 155 completing all tasks.
Order of the Wheel is a not-so-secret society that launched in 2018 with 400 inductees and the goal of spreading grassroots environmental action around trash pollution. The society was inspired by the thousands of Mr. Trash Wheel fans and their dedication to a trash-free harbor.
The “secret” society ceremony will take place on June 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pierce’s Park.