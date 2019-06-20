Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after shots were heard in Severn overnight.
At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of Carriage Drive and Gallop Way for a citizens complaint of shots being heard.
At approximately 2:16 a.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Carriage Lamp Court for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the roadway and several bullet holes in front of the home.
There were no injuries reported.
Western District Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.