BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Spirit Airlines began its nonstop service between BWI and Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.
Spirit Airlines is the second largest airline at BWI, with a passenger market share of 9.35 percent for 2018. In 2018, Spirit flew more than 1.9 million passengers at BWI.
Spirit shifted its regional operations to BWI in Sept. 2012.
The airline announced or started six new routes at BWI in 2019, Beyond Charlotte, the other new service includes Jacksonville, Austin, San Juan, Raleigh-Durham and Nashville.