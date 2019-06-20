  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — A state government employee charged with viewing child pornography at work is the same man who pleaded guilty decades ago to sexually abusing four boy scouts.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 70-year-old Stephen Cormack was turned in by a co-worker, who told police in February that he saw Cormack viewing explicit images of minors in his Baltimore office.

Cormack is scheduled for trial Tuesday.

He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

The Sun reported that Cormack was sentenced to six months in jail and a year of home detention in 1996 for sexually abusing boys ages 11 to 13 between 1979 and 1984, when he worked as a Baltimore County recreation counselor and volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America.

The Scouts banned him thereafter.

